Rain showers return

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, November 30, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:01 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Happy last day of November! Not quite as cold out there this morning, most of us are starting things off above freezing. Be ready for light rain showers to return today and increase tonight. Today’s high will only reach 42 degrees. Several showers will pass through overnight and tomorrow, while we warm up to 50 degrees. Saturday starts off somewhat dry, but rain will be increasing in the afternoon, high 51. Sunday is lining up to be the rainiest and windiest of the week with a high of 57 degrees. Monday through Wednesday brings plenty of rain and windy conditions with really mild temperatures warming to the upper 50s to around 60, overnight lows will only cool to the low 50s.

The Cascades will be looking at First Alert Weather. Today we will only see some areas of snow over the passes with 1-3 inches possible above 3,000′. We have a lot more snow expected in the Cascades tomorrow through early Saturday morning. Therefore, we have a First Alert Weather Day from Friday to Saturday morning for the Cascades. Any travel plans during that time need to be approached with caution.

