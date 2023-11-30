Around the House NW
Sauvie Island Bridge renamed to honor Native Americans

Sauvie Island Bridge
Sauvie Island Bridge(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:03 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Sauvie Island Bridge has officially been renamed the Wapato Bridge.

The name change follows a 2022 vote by the Multnomah County Commissioners in favor of renaming the bridge to honor Native American people.

A ‘Wapato’ is a tuber that grows in the shallow ponds and sloughs, gathered on Sauvie Island.

After cracks were discovered in the old bridge constructed in 1950, a new one was commissioned and opened in 2008, crossing the Multnomah Channel of the Willamette River.

