Trump won’t be removed from primary ballot: Oregon Secretary of State

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Secretary of State says she won’t take Former President Donald Trump off the ballot for the Oregon Republican party primary.

The announcement comes as many voters have contacted the state on the issue, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Oregon law does not give me the authority to determine the qualifications of candidates in a presidential primary,” said Secretary LaVonne Griffin-Valade. “I will follow our usual process and expect to put Donald Trump on the primary ballot unless a court directs me otherwise.”

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the Department of Justice concluded there’s no legal authority to disqualify a candidate because “there is no set of qualifications for who can be considered at a party nominating convention.”

“I understand that people want to skip to the end of this story. But right now, we don’t even know who the nominee will be,” said Secretary Griffin-Valade. “When the general election comes, we’ll follow the law and be completely transparent with our reasoning.”

