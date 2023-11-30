Wetter and warmer for first week of December, but first a mountain snowstorm

It felt more like winter today didn’t it? Cloudy skies and temperatures only around 40 degrees are typical for mid-winter in our area. Enjoy the last of the dry weather because we’ve got a very wet week ahead!

The Pacific jet stream ramps up the next few days, sending numerous weather systems onto the West Coast. The first two will be “cool” Thursday and Friday, but then subtropical moisture arrives Saturday afternoon. That begins a series of warmer systems that dump lots of rain with temperatures pushing well into the 50s or even lower 60s beginning Sunday. A “Pineapple Express” is likely to impact parts of the Pacific Northwest during this time, but models disagree this far out on who gets the heaviest rain Sunday and beyond. At this point we don’t anticipate widespread flooding, but we’ll be watching very closely of course. Regardless, several inches of rain will fall over the next week in the lowlands and I-5 corridor.

For Thursday, expect another cool and mainly cloudy day with light rain at times midday and beyond.

Temperatures will be cold enough in the central/eastern Columbia River Gorge for very light snow to fall out there. Most likely snow will not stick on I-84. Tomorrow night a 2nd surge of moisture could drop snow on the freeway out there, but it’ll be quite wet with temperatures around freezing.

In the Cascades, we expect a snow-storm Friday through very early Saturday before temperatures warm. Models have backed off a little on snow totals, but we’re still thinking 15-30″ is possible before rain arrives midday Saturday up there. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch and we’re calling Friday and very early Saturday FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS in the Cascades.

