Columbia River Gorge communities prepare for snow, ice

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - Snow is expected to fall in some parts of the Gorge, with cities like Cascade Locks and Hood River already seeing flakes fall on Thursday, but nothing stuck.

Lynn Gilman and Kim Waldman were out in downtown Hood River early afternoon looking for new jackets. They’re from Montana and are used to preparing for snow and ice, like putting studded tires on their cars, but it’s the cold that they’re getting ready for this winter.

“We’re shopping for heavier clothes, a heavier coat, and some snow pants,” Waldman said.

“Montana is very dry,” Gilman said. “Even though it could be below zero in Montana this feels colder because of the wet. I noticed it right away, something is different here.”

For many in Hood River, snow also means an opening day at the ski resorts is getting close. At Doug’s Hood River, an outdoor recreation store, owner John Melesko said they’re excited to help people gear up for the slopes.

“We all want to get on the mountain ourselves,” Melesko said. “We get excited that customers come in and want to get out on the mountain themselves and start to get their gear ready. It just kind of energizes everybody.”

To keep drivers safe on the roads in Hood River, the city’s public works department said they’ve been preparing. A spokesperson said the city is ready to plow and apply sand to roads if snow starts to accumulate. He’s also reminding drivers to carry properly fitting chains or drive with snow tires.

A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation said they will be keeping a close eye on Interstate 84 through the Gorge and drivers should be prepared for any type of winter condition.

“I think driving slower,” Waldman said. “I drive to The Dalles and it’s a 65 speed limit but if I don’t feel comfortable driving that I go about 60.”

