First Alert Weather Day: Snowy day for Cascades, Columbia River Gorge

Happy Friday morning everyone! We have some interesting weather out there this morning, especially up at Mt. Hood and in parts of the Columbia River Gorge. We have a First Alert Weather Day in the Cascades today through tomorrow morning with 8-12 inches of snow down to pass elevation. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades today through tomorrow morning with snow totals of 20-25 inches by late Saturday night.

We also have a First Alert Weather Day in the Gorge for today, especially in the central Gorge, closer to the Cascades, with snow sticking to the roads in areas this morning. One to five inches of snow possible by late this morning, especially above 500′. Use extra caution and be prepared if you have to travel through the gorge this morning and over the Cascades any time today and tomorrow.

The Portland metro will just be dealing with rain, but a lot of it for the 1st week of December. Some forecast models are calling for 2 ½ to 3 inches of rain from now through late Sunday afternoon. Plan on several showers today, increasing to steady rain tonight, high 50. Rainy tomorrow, especially in the afternoon to evening, high 51. Rainy, breezy and mild Sunday through Wednesday, highs close to 60 and overnight lows only cooling to the 50s. Thursday will still be rainy, but a little cooler with a high of 52.

7-day forecast (KPTV)

