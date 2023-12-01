First Alert Weather Day Sunday; "Pineapple Express" will slam region with heavy rain

It’s been a wet and warmer day; get used to that because we’ve got lots more rain on the way through the weekend.

A 2nd weather system moved inland early this morning with a burst of rain and wind, dropping about 10-15″ new snow in the Cascades. The central/eastern Columbia River Gorge picked up 4-6″ snow as well before the warming west wind kicked in, changing showers to rain.

A 3rd wet and windy weather system arrives later tonight, continuing the “worst weather overnight” pattern recently. Expect a rainy/windy early Saturday morning with southerly gusts to 35 mph just before/at sunrise, but if you sleep in past 8am you’ll only see scattered showers. Most of the daylight hours tomorrow feature showers and a few sunbreaks; a somewhat uneventful day.

A strong “atmospheric river” or “pineapple express” sets up over western Oregon Saturday night and Sunday. This will be a period of almost continuous rain and that rain may be heavy for a few hours Sunday morning and midday. For this reason, we’re calling Sunday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for all areas over and west of the Cascades. We expect 1.50″ to 2.50″ rain in the lowlands from Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Even more falls in the mountains around us on top of that fresh snowpack. The combo of melting snow and heavy rain MAY bring some rivers to flood stage later Sunday or Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of NW Oregon and SW Washington. More noticeable for many of us will be areas of localized flooding IF the rain is intense enough for several hours Sunday morning. This does not mean we will all see flooding on Sunday, but it’s the first time since last summer that weather could have a significant impact on your life . We will likely hear about some creeks overflowing or some folks getting water in their basements etc...

Gusty southerly wind returns again early Sunday morning. At this point we’re thinking gusts 25-40 mph just like Saturday morning; and that will bring a few scattered outages to the region

As the atmospheric river shifts north into western Washington Sunday evening and Monday, the heaviest rain should aim at those areas, leaving us a bit drier. Finally, it shifts south over us again Tuesday for one more soaking before things turn back to regular showers Wednesday and beyond.

