Former Blazers forward Moe Harkless back in Portland to play for Rip City Remix

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A friendly face is back in Portland: Maurice “Moe” Harkless has signed to play for the Rip City Remix.

Harkless is on the comeback trail in Rip City.

“I love being in Portland, I love the city itself, so it wasn’t really hard for me to make the decision to come back when the time was right and everything lined up, they made it easy for me as well,” he said.

The 30-year-old NBA veteran is now with the Blazers’ new G-League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.

“Not everybody has a smooth path for their career,” he said. “This is my first time down here and I am embracing it.”

Harkless spent four of his 10 NBA years in the City of Roses but has been out of the league since undergoing hip surgery last January.

“This is my first week of being back practicing, so this is exciting in that, just the opportunity to be back on the floor and I am grateful for it,” Harkless said. “And with this group, they look at me to kind of be like a mentor, leader, teacher and that’s all the stuff that I do hopefully when I get back into the league.”

A torn labrum and hip impingement kept him away from the game he loved.

“This is kind of the last stage of my rehab, is the way I am looking at it, to get back into game shape, get back into the field and just practicing and playing with guys, I haven’t been able to play 5-on-5 much,” he said.

Now it’s back to ball in a place Harkless shared some of his greatest professional success as the starting small forward on Portland’s Western Conference finals team of 2019.

“I think all of that experience that I have had all of these past 10 years, I think it really shows now as a person and as a player on the court,” he said.

Last with the Sacramento Kings in 2022, Harkless is newly engaged and ready for a fresh start on his trail back to the “bigs.”

“More guys will start to do something like this, if they get hurt,” Harkless said. “I think a lot of people in recent years look at it like it’s a bad thing, like, it’s not a bad thing. In my opinion, it’s a great opportunity to be in front of people and to just play.”

Harkless makes his debut with the Remix Friday night in Santa Cruz. The Remix return home next Thursday night for a 6 p.m. tip-off from the Chiles Center.

