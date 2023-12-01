Gas leak in Beaverton causes a dozen home evacuations, affects nearby schools

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – Firefighters were on the scene of a gas leak in Beaverton early Friday.

According to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the leak was discovered near the 14000 block of SW Downing Street.

Firefighters are continuing to work with @nwnatural to isolate the leak and evacuate the area. TVFR’s Hazmat Team as per of the @OSFM Regional Team is on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/SAP5tl2SYj — TVF&R (@TVFR) December 1, 2023

Officials say the leak was caused by a ruptured main line during construction and 12 nearby homes are being evacuated shortly before 9 a.m.

As a precaution, students at Meadow Park Middle School were being kept inside until the situation is resolved.

The leak was stopped around 10 a.m. and residents were allowed back into their homes, according to NW Natural.

