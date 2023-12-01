Around the House NW
Gas leak in Beaverton causes a dozen home evacuations, affects nearby schools

Beaverton gas leak.
Beaverton gas leak.(TVF&R)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – Firefighters were on the scene of a gas leak in Beaverton early Friday.

According to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the leak was discovered near the 14000 block of SW Downing Street.

Officials say the leak was caused by a ruptured main line during construction and 12 nearby homes are being evacuated shortly before 9 a.m.

As a precaution, students at Meadow Park Middle School were being kept inside until the situation is resolved.

The leak was stopped around 10 a.m. and residents were allowed back into their homes, according to NW Natural.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

