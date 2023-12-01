Around the House NW
Cornelius road closed due to large sinkhole

A large sinkhole has formed in Cornelius, shutting down multiple roads Friday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, Ore. (KPTV) - A large sinkhole has formed in Cornelius, shutting down multiple roads Friday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at around 8:45 p.m. about a sinkhole on South 8th Avenue and South Fawn Street.

The sinkhole initially caused flooding in the area. The flooding has since been contained.

The sheriff’s office says South 8th Avenue will be closed between South Dogwood and South Heather. People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

