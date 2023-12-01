Around the House NW
Man gets life without parole for 2 SE Portland murders

Ny'Cole Griffin and Morgan "Max" Victor
Ny'Cole Griffin and Morgan "Max" Victor
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without possibility of parole for two separate southeast Portland murders, according to court records.

Nathaniel Curtis Freeman was found guilty by a Multnomah County jury in August for the 2022 deaths of 30-year-old NyCole L. Griffin and 30-year-old Morgan “Max” K. Victor.

Griffin died at an area hospital after he was shot near Southeast Ninth Avenue and Southeast Ash Street on April 24, 2022.

Victor was found dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment in the 2800 block of Southeast Division Street on May 4, 2022.

Freeman was arrested May 10, 2022 and charged with Victor’s murder. In June, he was also charged with Griffin’s death.

On Aug. 4, 2023, Freeman was found guilty of all charges:

  • Two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm
  • Three counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm

On Thursday, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge David Rees sentenced him to two consecutive life in prison sentences without the possibility of parole, according to the Multnomah County DA’s Office.

Freeman is currently in Multnomah County custody and will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

