Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man shot multiple times in Vancouver apartment parking lot

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:27 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting at a Vancouver apartment complex Thursday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Just after midnight, police responded to 11614 Northeast 49th Street after reports of a shooting at the complex parking lot and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

SEE ALSO: Man gets life without parole for 2 SE Portland murders

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Crime Reduction Unit are continuing to investigate and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
Wx Blog
Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a ‘Pineapple Express’ as December arrives
Deputies on scene of death investigation
19-year-old arrested for 16-year-old’s murder in Yamhill
Man barricades himself in Salem house after domestic disturbance call
Man arrested for assault after standoff at Salem house with 4 kids inside
Officers intercept robbery in progress in North Portland.
Officers intercept robbery in progress in North Portland

Latest News

Snow, car crashes close Washington Hwy 14 in Gorge
Snow, car crashes close Washington Hwy 14 in Gorge
Ny'Cole Griffin and Morgan "Max" Victor
Man gets life without parole for 2 SE Portland murders
FILE - Service, tech workers to start strike at Vancouver hospital PeaceHealth on Oct. 22, 2023.
Hospital service, tech workers in SW Washington, Oregon reach agreement with PeaceHealth
Sauvie Island Bridge
Sauvie Island Bridge renamed to honor Native Americans