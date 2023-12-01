Man shot multiple times in Vancouver apartment parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting at a Vancouver apartment complex Thursday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Just after midnight, police responded to 11614 Northeast 49th Street after reports of a shooting at the complex parking lot and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Crime Reduction Unit are continuing to investigate and no further information is available at this time.

