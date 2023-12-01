Around the House NW
Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in ‘24

Oregon State tight end Jermaine Terry II (84) blocks Washington State defensive back Jackson...
Oregon State tight end Jermaine Terry II (84) blocks Washington State defensive back Jackson Lataimua (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West announced a football scheduling agreement Friday for the 2024 season that gives the two Pac-12 schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year.

All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three home games and three road games against members of a conference that includes: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming, Nevada, UNLV, Wyoming, San Jose State, Utah State, Fresno State and New Mexico.

The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.

Oregon State and Washington State are trying to plot a path forward after the Pac-12 was torn apart by conference realignment. Ten Pac-12 schools are joining new Power Five leagues in 2024.

Oregon State and Washington State are hoping to keep the Pac-12 alive. NCAA rules allow for a conference to be as small as two schools for a two-year period.

The Pacific Northwest schools are currently in a legal battle with the Pac-12 and the 10 departing schools to determine who runs the conference and has control over potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of assets.

