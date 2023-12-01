Around the House NW
Oregon’s Bo Nix named Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass against Southern California during the first half of...
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)(Andy Nelson | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – University of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has been named the 2023 Pac-12 Football Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The announcement was made Friday, recognizing Nix’s success on and off the field.

Nix previously graduated magna cum laude from Auburn in 2021 where he was starting quarterback. A University of Oregon, Nix is pursuing a post-graduate degree in public relations.

SEE ALSO: Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in ‘24

The award is presented in each of the 24 sports sponsored by the Pac-12, established to recognize collegiate student-athletes.

Nix has led the Ducks to a spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game against Washington on Friday in Las Vegas.

