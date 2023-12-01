Around the House NW
OSU running back Damien Martinez gets DUII charge

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) scores a touchdown as he gets past Arizona State...
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) scores a touchdown as he gets past Arizona State defensive back Chris Edmonds (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Martinez was pulled over after running a red light at the intersection of Northwest Second Street and Northwest Van Buren Avenue around 11:40 p.m. in Corvallis.

The 19-year-old was charged with DUII, reckless driving/reckless endangering and cited as a minor in possession of marijuana.

Martinez was second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards during the 2023 regular season and led the Beavers on the ground with 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns.

In a tweet Thursday, Martinez said he had made a mistake.

Oregon State has yet to comment.

