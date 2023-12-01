OSU running back Damien Martinez gets DUII charge

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Martinez was pulled over after running a red light at the intersection of Northwest Second Street and Northwest Van Buren Avenue around 11:40 p.m. in Corvallis.

The 19-year-old was charged with DUII, reckless driving/reckless endangering and cited as a minor in possession of marijuana.

Martinez was second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards during the 2023 regular season and led the Beavers on the ground with 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns.

In a tweet Thursday, Martinez said he had made a mistake.

Made a mistake, I am fine , I WAS FINE, I’ll be fine….. 🙏 — damien martinez🔸 (@damienfor6) November 30, 2023

Oregon State has yet to comment.

