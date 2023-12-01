Around the House NW
Burglary suspect in custody after standoff at Lake Oswego home

Lake Oswego police and Clackamas County deputies on scene of standoff
Lake Oswego police and Clackamas County deputies on scene of standoff(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - A burglary suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff at a home in Lake Oswego on Friday.

Lake Oswego officers, along with Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, were negotiating with a man near South Green Bluff Drive and South Crestline Drive. Police say they believe the man may be the suspect from a burglary in the area Friday morning. It’s not known whether the house he was in is the burglary victim’s or not.

At about 1:15 p.m., it was reported the man came out on his own and was taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

