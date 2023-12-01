Portland man arrested after teen girl dies from fentanyl overdose

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday and is facing federal charges connected to the fentanyl overdose death of a Portland teenager, according to Portland police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Nasir Overton of Portland was arrested on Thursday evening after detectives working with a multistate drug trafficking taskforce, Homeland Security and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

On Sept. 20, Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a local hospital on reports of an overdose.

Police learned that on the day before, a 15-year-old girl took a counterfeit Oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl. She became unconscious almost immediately.

A friend called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The girl, in a coma, was taken to the hospital where she died four days later.

Detectives determined the girl was given the pills through a friend who purchased them from a dealer in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Going Street.

Police said they have learned of 277 deadly overdoses in 2023 so far, nine of which involved children or teenagers.

Overton appeared in federal court Friday afternoon, and the judge ordered that he be held in jail. His formal arraignment is set for Dec. 28.

