Portland metro holiday retail theft mission nets 100+ arrests, $10K in merchandise recovered

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, Portland Police Bureau released the results of a multi-agency holiday retail theft mission over the holiday weekend.

From Friday, Nov 24 through Sunday, Nov 26 35 officers from the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, and Port of Portland Police patrolled several areas: Gresham Station Shopping Center, Gresham Town Fair, Oregon Trail Center, Gateway Shopping Center, Mall 205, Cascade Station Shopping Center, Jantzen Beach Center, and Hayden Meadows Square. Retail establishments in Historic Downtown Gresham, Downtown Portland, and along Northeast 122nd and Northwest 23rd Avenues in Portland were also a focus for law enforcement.

During the mission, PPB says more than 110 people were arrested on misdemeanor and felony warrants, as well as several charges including Theft in the First Degree, Theft in the Second Degree, Theft in the Third Degree, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

PPB says nine stolen vehicles and over $10,000 in merchandise was recovered in the mission. PPB says missions like these will continue with other area agencies for the foreseeable future.

