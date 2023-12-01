Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Portland’s 2023 Gingerbread Masterpiece is now on display

A decades-old holiday continues at the Benson Hotel in downtown Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A decades-old holiday continues at the Benson Hotel in downtown Portland. With this year’s Gingerbread Masterpiece being a magical recreation of a classic Bavarian castle, FOX12′s Ayo Elise talked to the chef who created it to learn more.

The masterpiece will be on display until December 30th. To see past works, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thora
Toddler found wandering next to road after man steals car in Portland
Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
Troopers with rescued puppies
Oregon troopers rescue 25 abandoned dogs from stolen U-Haul; 2 arrested
Man barricades himself in Salem house after domestic disturbance call
Man arrested for assault after standoff at Salem house with 4 kids inside
Officers intercept robbery in progress in North Portland.
Officers intercept robbery in progress in North Portland

Latest News

Decoration ideas from Amy Stadelman
Shauna gets festive holiday decorating ideas from local home stylist
If you need some ideas on creating a festive and beautiful holiday home, you're in luck!...
Shauna gets festive holiday decorating ideas from local home stylist
Man steals car, abandons toddler on side of road in NE Portland
Man steals car, abandons toddler on side of road in NE Portland
Twenty-five dogs and puppies abandoned in a truck stop parking lot were rescued by troopers...
Oregon troopers rescue 25 abandoned dogs from stolen U-Haul; 2 arrested