Portland’s 2023 Gingerbread Masterpiece is now on display

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A decades-old holiday continues at the Benson Hotel in downtown Portland. With this year’s Gingerbread Masterpiece being a magical recreation of a classic Bavarian castle, FOX12′s Ayo Elise talked to the chef who created it to learn more.

The masterpiece will be on display until December 30th. To see past works, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.