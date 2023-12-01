Around the House NW
Shauna gets festive holiday decorating ideas from local home stylist

If you need some ideas on creating a festive and beautiful holiday home, you're in luck! Shauna Parsons got some great ideas from a decorator and home stylist.
By Shauna Parsons
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:06 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It is the first day of December, and that means many of you will be decking the halls of your home this weekend. If you need some ideas on creating a festive and beautiful holiday home, you’re in luck! Shauna Parsons got some great ideas from Amy Stadelman, a local decorator and home stylist.

Shauna says Amy had beautiful touches all over her home, including this pretty little set up on her bar cart featuring sugared cranberries and sprigs of rosemary. It is such a simple way to add even more holiday cheer.

Here’s how to create the the sugared cranberries look:

  • Use cranberries right out of the package so they are a little wet and there’s enough moisture to stick to the sugar. Roll them in the sugar and once it dries to the cranberry, it crystallizes!
  • Looks beautiful when paired with a sprig of rosemary.

For more decorative ideas from Stadelman, visit her website or Instagram page.

