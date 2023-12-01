Snow arriving in Cascades and Gorge; plus LOTS of lowland rain ahead

Almost everything is proceeding according to the forecast plan this evening. We expected a cool/wet day in the lowlands and light snow in the Cascades with this first weak system. We also expected a trace to inch of snow in the central/eastern Gorge.

But there was one hiccup forecast-wise. The cool airmass leftover from our sunny/dry weather lingered a bit more than expected. That allowed snowflakes and sticking snow down to river level in the far western Gorge and even far eastern metro area. I live at 1,000′ in Corbett and expected maybe a marginal freezing rain on the plants/signs etc... I didn’t even have my snow board out in the lawn yet; it appears maybe 1/2″ or so fell there.

There was enough sloppy/wet/slushy snow in WA-14 that multiple collisions/spinouts have shut down that highway between Washougal and Bonneville this evening.

GORGE SNOW OVERNIGHT & EARLY A.M.

The good news is that temperatures will not drop any further, precipitation has tapered off, and the passage of this first system has warmed the airmass overhead slightly. From this point forward I expect mainly rain WEST of Multnomah Falls/Skamania and snow east of there.

A 2nd system arrives after midnight with heavier precipitation and it will remain cold enough for snow in the central/eastern Gorge and that remains on roads/ground through the morning drive time. We’re calling it a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY out there for that reason

Travel should be fine after noon due to a gusty west wind bringing in a much milder Pacific airmass. Check out the text output for Hood River from the GRAF model. Wind switches, temperature jumps, and snow accumulation ends in the mid-late morning Friday

CASCADE SNOW STORM

Snow has begun falling in the Cascades; looks like 3-5″ new from this first system. A 2nd juicier system arrives later tonight, then a 3rd wave of even heavier precipitation arrives tomorrow night into Saturday morning. That one is a bit of a “cold” atmospheric river coming in from the west. These setups produce tremendous snowfall in the Cascades as 40-70 mph westerly wind around 5,000′ is forced upward. Air moving upward cools and must drop moisture. Thus heavy snowfall in this case. Of course a Winter Storm Warning is up for late tonight through Saturday and we’re calling both tomorrow and Saturday First Alert Weather Days up there. The higher slopes around 6,000′ could even pick up FOUR FEET! 20-25″ seems more likely down at Government Camp as snow levels gradually rise Saturday

The bad news is this snow will be followed by several inches of rain; not good on a fresh snowpack. But I suppose this will make for a very solid base!

HEAVY RAIN

We may pick up all of our typical December rainfall (about 6″) in the first week of the month! That first “cold” atmospheric river tomorrow night should give us almost an inch rain. Then a stronger event Saturday evening through Sunday morning drops another 1.50″ or so. You can see the 3 hourly totals on this nice graphic; the GRAF model

That is a lot of rain, but spread out over 3 days. The heaviest rain is early Sunday morning, although even .90″ in 6 hours typically isn’t enough to give us widespread flooding. An example...remember the urban flooding when a MAX train drove through several feet of water around 2015? I remember that event was several hours of .20″ rain, followed by one hour of .50″. That’s 1″ rain in just 3-4 hours. So I’m usually looking for a solid 1″ in just 3-5 hours for urban flooding. A loop of 3 hour precipitation here shows 4pm Saturday through 4pm Sunday. Same idea with nothing too intense, but plenty of rain spread out over those 24 hours.

Wx Blog (kptv)

We’ll be watching that period closely, but at this point I’m thinking it’s likely we’ll see creeks and small streams come up close to flood levels and then go back down Sunday afternoon. I could see Johnson Creek with some minor flooding in outer SE Portland...possibly. At this point the NWS does not have a flood watch out for our area.

More rain follows through Wednesday and with soils saturated that could be a problem, but models disagree on where additional atmospheric rivers will setup up between SW Canada and southern Oregon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.