Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Snow, car crashes close Washington Hwy 14 in Gorge

Snow, car crashes close Washington Hwy 14 in Gorge
Snow, car crashes close Washington Hwy 14 in Gorge(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington Department of Transportation closed Highway 14 through the Columbia River Gorge Thursday due to snow and vehicle crashes, WSDOT announced.

Just before 7 p.m., WSDOT said SR 14 was closed in both directions between mileposts 18 and 43 after freezing weather caused multiple spinouts.

Crews are working to clear the roadway, but did not have an estimate of when the highway would reopen.

The following detours are in place:

Westbound: Drivers can take Hood River Bridge (MP 65), onto Interstate 84 in Oregon, then north on Interstate 205 to rejoin SR 14.

Eastbound: Drivers can take I-205 south to exit (MP 6), proceed onto I-84 in Oregon, and finally, take the Hood River Bridge to rejoin SR 14.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
Wx Blog
Soaking rains, mountain snowstorm, and a ‘Pineapple Express’ as December arrives
Deputies on scene of death investigation
19-year-old arrested for 16-year-old’s murder in Yamhill
Man barricades himself in Salem house after domestic disturbance call
Man arrested for assault after standoff at Salem house with 4 kids inside
Officers intercept robbery in progress in North Portland.
Officers intercept robbery in progress in North Portland

Latest News

KPTV file image
Man shot multiple times in Vancouver apartment parking lot
Ny'Cole Griffin and Morgan "Max" Victor
Man gets life without parole for 2 SE Portland murders
FILE - Service, tech workers to start strike at Vancouver hospital PeaceHealth on Oct. 22, 2023.
Hospital service, tech workers in SW Washington, Oregon reach agreement with PeaceHealth
Sauvie Island Bridge
Sauvie Island Bridge renamed to honor Native Americans