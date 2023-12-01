Snow, car crashes close Washington Hwy 14 in Gorge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington Department of Transportation closed Highway 14 through the Columbia River Gorge Thursday due to snow and vehicle crashes, WSDOT announced.

Just before 7 p.m., WSDOT said SR 14 was closed in both directions between mileposts 18 and 43 after freezing weather caused multiple spinouts.

Crews are working to clear the roadway, but did not have an estimate of when the highway would reopen.

The following detours are in place:

Westbound: Drivers can take Hood River Bridge (MP 65), onto Interstate 84 in Oregon, then north on Interstate 205 to rejoin SR 14.

Eastbound: Drivers can take I-205 south to exit (MP 6), proceed onto I-84 in Oregon, and finally, take the Hood River Bridge to rejoin SR 14.

