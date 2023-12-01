Timberline Lodge opening 2 chairlifts this weekend

MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) - Timberline Lodge is opening for the first days of the season Saturday and Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the resort.

Lifts Bruno and Pucci will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Gas leak in Beaverton causes a dozen home evacuations, affects nearby schools

The Timberline Lodge spokesperson says as the weekend progresses, conditions will be evaluated before announcements are made for Monday and beyond.

At this time there’s no shuttle service between Summit Pass and Timberline.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.