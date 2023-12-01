Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Timberline Lodge opening 2 chairlifts this weekend

timberline lodge
timberline lodge(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) - Timberline Lodge is opening for the first days of the season Saturday and Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the resort.

Lifts Bruno and Pucci will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Gas leak in Beaverton causes a dozen home evacuations, affects nearby schools

The Timberline Lodge spokesperson says as the weekend progresses, conditions will be evaluated before announcements are made for Monday and beyond.

At this time there’s no shuttle service between Summit Pass and Timberline.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thora
Toddler found wandering next to road after man steals car in Portland
Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
Troopers with rescued puppies
Oregon troopers rescue 25 abandoned dogs from stolen U-Haul; 2 arrested
File - Downtown Portland
Mayor Wheeler urges employers to bring workers back to downtown Portland
Man barricades himself in Salem house after domestic disturbance call
Man arrested for assault after standoff at Salem house with 4 kids inside

Latest News

Lake Oswego police and Clackamas County deputies on scene of standoff
Burglary suspect in custody after standoff at Lake Oswego home
A large sinkhole formed in Cornelius, shutting down multiple roads overnight.
Cornelius roadway back open after crews fill large sinkhole
Amtrak adds 2 round trips between Seattle, Portland to daily schedule
Amtrak adds 2 round trips between Seattle, Portland to daily schedule
A decades-old holiday continues at the Benson Hotel in downtown Portland.
Portland’s 2023 Gingerbread Masterpiece is now on display