TSA honors adorable hard-working dogs in this year’s free downloadable calendar

Dina from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is the featured canine for the 2024...
Dina from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is the featured canine for the 2024 calendar.(Source: TSA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:06 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - They’re more than adorable. They’re a part of the Transportation Security Administration’s team that helps keep travelers safe.

And you can marvel at their cuteness as part of the TSA’s free downloadable calendar.

The 2024 TSA Canine Calendar features photos and fun facts about 15 of its working dogs from across the country.

The featured working dog this year is Dina, a 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, who screens passengers screening canine who serves alongside her handler, Nick Goyak.

In addition to her work at a busy airport, Dina was one of several TSA working dogs who helped maintain security at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix earlier this year.

The TSA said they use about 1,000 explosive-detection dogs across the U.S. The working dogs are trained to use their noses to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials at the TSA Canine Training Center at Joint Base Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. They also learn how to manage the noise and distractions of busy places like airports and meet their handlers.

This year’s featured calendar canines and their locations are:

  • Dina: Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas
  • Archy-Arce: San Francisco International Airport
  • Ben: Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • Csimbok: Jacksonville International Airport, Florida
  • Eci: Buffalo Niagara International Airport/Niagara Falls International Airport, New York
  • Duke-LeDuc: Los Angeles International Airport
  • Erika: George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston
  • Gini-Gina: LaGuardia Airport, New York
  • Joker-Jordan: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
  • Kari: Bangor International Airport; Bangor Police Department, Maine
  • Lubo-Lugo: Los Angeles International Airport
  • Puk: Boston Logan International Airport
  • Rocky: San Antonio International Airport; San Antonio Police Department, Texas
  • Zeta: Tampa International Airport, Florida
  • Zita: Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport

