Washington Gov. Inslee visits Vancouver, highlights project to replace I-5 bridge

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Vancouver Thursday to talk about the importance of the Interstate Bridge Replacement of I-5 between Oregon and Washington.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Interstate Bridge Replacement of I-5 between Oregon and Washington remains in the early stages.

On Thursday, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee visited Vancouver to talk about the importance of the project.

“It has to be built for the people of Washington and Oregon, who are commuters, and it has to be built to make sure we can move freight up and down the I-5 corridor and through the Columbia River,” Governor Inslee said.

The IBR first launched in 2019 Washington and Oregon Transportation Departments say many issues need to be addressed; Growing travel demand and congestion, seismic vulnerability, safety concerns as a result of existing roadway design, impaired freight movement, inadequate bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and limited public transportation. However, their biggest concern is that it won’t withstand a major earthquake.

“When the earthquake happens, there’s a very, very strong likelihood that that bridge is not going to survive,” said Roger Millar, WSDOT.

Millar also said maintaining the bridge is expensive as operating and maintaining these aging structures costs around $1.2 million each year, split evenly between ODOT and WSDOT.

“We actually have the Oregon DOT operating the bridge and doing the maintenance, but we can inspect the bridge on a regular basis,” Millar said.

The total cost for the rebuild is $6 billion, with each state committing $1 billion in funding, though officials are still looking for Federal funding. Earlier this year, the program was denied funding from the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Investment Program. Officials have submitted three applications for grants including the Mega Project Grant and The Big Bridge Grant.

“We resubmitted the Big Bridge Grant we think that we are well positioned to be competitive for both of those,” said Greg Johnson, IBR program administrator.

WSDOT says there will be three lanes of traffic open in both directions during construction which is planned to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2035.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

