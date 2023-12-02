Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued

A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.
A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.(USGS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. and was measured at a depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

The USGS gave a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 while the Philippine agency in charge of earthquakes said it measured 6.9.

Teresito Bacolcol of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology Seismology told The Associated Press his agency advised residents along the coast of southern Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces to evacuate immediately to higher grounds.

Based on the quake’s magnitude, he said a 1-meter (3.2-foot) tsunami may hit but the wave could be higher in coves and bays.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary suspect in custody after standoff at Lake Oswego home
Burglary suspect in custody after standoff at Lake Oswego home
FILE
Portland man arrested after teen girl dies from fentanyl overdose
Beaverton gas leak.
Gas leak in Beaverton causes a dozen home evacuations, affects nearby schools
Generic image of rain.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday; “Pineapple Express” will slam region with heavy rain
FILE - Protest in support of Derrick Clark, who was shot and killed by law enforcement...
Lawsuit: Man shot, killed by officers in Clackamas County was denied aid; Body mocked, mutilated

Latest News

Landon Baker, 16, missing from Oregon City
Oregon City police searching for missing 16-year-old
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
A Toledo Police vehicle
Man shot, killed in Centennial neighborhood
A community in Ohio helped decorate a tree for a longtime resident who planted it 40 years ago.
Community helps man, 88, decorate evergreen tree he planted 40 years ago for Christmas
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders