Alaska man charged with 2022 stabbing murder at Lloyd Center parking lot in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Alaska man was charged Friday with the 2022 murder of 33-year-old Nick Henderson in the Lloyd District, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Nov. 4, 2022, police responded to the Lloyd Center parking lot after a welfare check call. Officers found a man, later identified as Henderson, dead from multiple stab wounds.

Once detectives identified a person of interest, Jeffery Joseph McNeill, they learned he was in the custody of Clackamas County Jail on unrelated charges.

After detectives obtained an arrest warrant for McNeill, he was transferred Friday to Multnomah County custody and booked on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police are continuing to investigate and said they will not be releasing any further details about the case at this time.

