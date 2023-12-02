Around the House NW
Community helps man, 88, decorate evergreen tree he planted 40 years ago for Christmas

A community in Ohio helped decorate a tree for a longtime resident who planted it 40 years ago.
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man got a little extra help this week in making his Christmas wish come true.

According to the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department, an 88-year-old resident named Gene wanted to decorate an evergreen tree that he planted 40 years ago in his yard for Christmas.

And this year, community members and family came together to make it happen.

Gene, who has been a Mentor-on-the-Lake resident for 70 years, reportedly planted the tree at his Thunderbird Drive residence after his son brought it home from school on Arbor Day.

Forty years later, the tree now stands about 40 feet tall.

Gene shared that he had dreamed of having it wrapped in lights for decades. Thanks to donations and community assistance, the tree has been decorated for the first time.

Mentor-on-the-Lake police Sgt. Daubenmire said Gene was overwhelmed with emotion when seeing the tree lit for the first time.

He thanked the community for coming together in the Christmas spirit.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

