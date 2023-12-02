First Alert Weather Day Sunday; local flooding is POSSIBLE, but not guaranteed

An active weather pattern continues through early next week, this is what I’m seeing heading into the weekend:

KEY POINTS

Heavy snowfall continues in the Cascades through tomorrow morning, then mainly shuts off. All precipitation after midnight tomorrow night will be rain in the mountains. Enjoy Timberline’s opening day tomorrow because Sunday won’t be pleasant. Travel over the Cascades shouldn’t be too bad in the afternoon since just flurries will be falling with temperatures near freezing. Roads will be wet Sunday

Gorge temperatures have warmed well above freezing and no further snow/ice is expected for at least a week there.

A wave of rain/wind arrives later tonight; expect gusts 25-35 mph in the western valleys around sunrise, then it’ll be much calmer. Another round of breezy/windy conditions arrives Sunday morning, although maybe not even that strong. I’m not sure why the NWS has a High Wind Watch up since I don’t see any model forecasting gusts 50+.

A moderate-strong Pineapple Express (a warm atmospheric river) sits over western Oregon Sunday, then shifts mainly into Washington Monday, moving back south into Oregon Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely at times, although models have backed off on Sunday rain totals a bit the past 24 hours.

Due to the possibility of local flooding, we’re calling Sunday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY to grab your attention and let you know rain may be an issue that day. I’m confident there will be at least SOME local flooding somewhere between Longview and Roseburg that day. But it may only be in a few spots or only south of the Portland metro area . WE DO NOT EXPECT A WIDESPREAD FLOOD EVENT.

The big message here is that exact placement of the incoming “fire hose of rain” with the atmospheric river determines whether we get flooding or not. If it undulates north-south Sunday through Tuesday? Then we will avoid significant flooding. But sitting over one area for 24 hours or more means spots of flooding. Models this evening are clearly saying it won’t sit over far NW Oregon too long on Sunday which could leave us with just a very wet day but no flooding. 1.00″ rain in 24 hours doesn’t cause flooding, but 2.50″ can. The colored contours on the chart here are the 00z run of the GRAF model. That’s about 2.00″ rain in the metro NOW through Sunday evening. Only about 1.30″ of that falls on Sunday. The numbers below are total rain through that time.

For now we’ll leave Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day...

The Columbia River Gorge forecast worked out very well, 1-6″ snow. Now it’s melting with mild westerly wind

Check out precipitable water for Sunday morning; pretty obvious conveyor or warm subtropical air all the way from Hawaii.

Then a strong AR is aimed mainly at Washington late Monday. Get ready for 50 degree overnight temps and afternoon temps around 60; quite warm for December

The NWS has a Flood Watch out for Sunday through Tuesday. Remember a WATCH doesn’t mean it WILL happen, but that it’s possible

I will be somewhat out of touch tomorrow afternoon through Sunday afternoon, emceeing an event out in Seaside. Make sure you have our weather app since we post regular video updates there.

If we don’t get any sort of flooding rain, I probably won’t post again until Monday. If things get serious...well, you know I’ll be on top of it.

