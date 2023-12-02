First snow of the season closes schools in the Gorge and on Mt. Hood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It looked like a winter wonderland in Government Camp Friday, after fresh snow blanketed the area.

Claire Mercier and her friends said the drive up from Portland wasn’t too bad but they did run into traffic a few miles out of town.

“It was easy and then we got stuck in traffic, I think there was some broke down semis. Then it got a little icy dicey. I’m in a Honda Civic with studs so not the best car *laughs * to be up here,” Mercier said.

They booked their trip a while ago so they were happy to see how much snow fell, though flakes stopped falling for several hours Friday afternoon and wind gusts picked up.

“Hopefully we’re gonna go snowshoeing tomorrow. Other than that, make a nice snowman, hit up the hot tubs and we got a cabin booked so we’ll be meeting up with some other friends this weekend,” Emily Borne said.

Some other Portlanders came up after seeing the forecast, using the Timberline Summit Pass slopes to do some sledding.

“Long enough to put some use to our sleds. Put in the work today, put in a little too much work,” Emily Schmidlkofer and Ezra Perkins said.

“Maybe a foot and a half of powder and then just a little bit of packed snow. It was a little bit of, you start going then after a couple of feet you just bury yourself,” Jacob Huskey said.

Timberline did announce they would open for skiing and snowboarding Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., expecting to have the Bruno and Pucci chairlifts running.

