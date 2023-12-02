Heavy rain and a gusty south wind through tomorrow afternoon

We are waking up this morning with nearly .70″ of rain in the last 24 hours and southerly wind gusts up to 40 MPH through the valley and into the metro area. Once the sun rises, this system will begin to calm down and as we head toward the lunch hour we will see mainly scattered showers. Most daylight hours today will have showers and a few sun breaks; much calmer than we start the day.

As Mark mentioned yesterday, a strong “atmospheric river” or “pineapple express” sets up over western Oregon tonight and Sunday. This will be when we have the almost continuous rain. It will be the heaviest for a few hours tomorrow morning through midday. For this reason, tomorrow is a FIRST-ALERT WEATHER DAY for all areas over and west of the Cascades. We expect 1.50″ to 2.50″ rain in the lowlands this evening through tomorrow evening. More will be in the mountains on top of that fresh snowpack. The combo of melting snow and heavy rain MAY bring some rivers to the flood stage later tomorrow or Monday.

Tomorrow night and into Monday, the atmospheric river will shift north. Then it shifts south over us again Tuesday for another soaking before turning back to regular showers Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.