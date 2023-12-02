High winds keep Timberline closed Saturday amid winter weather advisory

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) - After enough snow fell Friday on Mount Hood, Timberline said they would be opening over the weekend. However, heavy winds Saturday have kept the lifts closed for the day, they announced.

As of about noon Saturday, their website said the lifts are still scheduled to run on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., if conditions allow.

For the latest updates, people can check their website here.

Hillary and John Currier said Friday they had a friend in town and made their way up to Timberline Lodge from Portland.

“We decided to show him the snow instead of rain,” Hillary said. “Doing something that you don’t get to do in Portland,” John added. We’ve got our season passes right on our hips here, and we’ve got snow now. We’re ready.”

FOX 12 cameras caught several people making their way into the lodge to escape the snowy conditions and inside, by a fire, were a group of friends eager to hit the slopes.

“I love everything about it,” Ash Krier said. “It’s the adrenaline rush when the cold hits your face and ice buildup in your hair,” she laughed, “fall into some fresh powder.”

Krier is excited for what the season will bring to her life, like “getting to know the community on the mountain, and the mountain. All of it.”

