Man shot, killed in Centennial neighborhood

A Toledo Police vehicle
A Toledo Police vehicle
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:01 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was killed in a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood on Friday.

Around 10:30 p.m., Portland officers were called out to a shooting near Southeast 148 Avenue and Southeast Taggart Street. When officers arrived they found a man injured.

Emergency medical services arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police were called and no immediate arrests were made. During the investigation, Southeast 148 Avenue is closed between Southeast Woodward Street and Southeast Clinton Street.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Eric McDaniel Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0833 or Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774. Please reference case number 23-311472.

