Oregon City police searching for missing 16-year-old

Landon Baker, 16, missing from Oregon City
Landon Baker, 16, missing from Oregon City
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:16 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon City teenager ran away from his home on Wednesday, according to police.

Landon Baker was last seen in his neighborhood on Wednesday morning wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He was described white, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Landon’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact CCOM non-emergency at 503-655-8211.

