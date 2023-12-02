Oregon City police searching for missing 16-year-old
Published: Dec. 2, 2023
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon City teenager ran away from his home on Wednesday, according to police.
Landon Baker was last seen in his neighborhood on Wednesday morning wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He was described white, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Landon’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact CCOM non-emergency at 503-655-8211.
