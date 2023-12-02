Person hit, killed by car near Hwy 99

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A person was hit and killed by a car in Vancouver near Highway 99.

Around midnight Saturday, a witness called 911 to report a pedestrian had been hit with a car on Northeast Highway 99 near the intersection with Northeast 82 Street in Vancouver, Wa.

Witnesses said the car left the scene immediately after the collision. First responders arrived to find the person had died on the scene.

Detectives with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the scene. According to police, it appeared the person may have been trying to walk across the busy roadway in a lowly lit area with no crosswalk.

Family of the person have been notified of their death.

Anyone who may have video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact CCSO Det. Lau at bethany.lau@clark.wa.gov. This case is active pending further investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.

