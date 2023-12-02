Around the House NW
Police: Unidentified man in Oregon City ‘armed and dangerous’

Unidentified man robs credit union in Oregon City
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police asked for the publics help in identifying a man who robbed a credit union in Oregon City on Friday.

Around 1 p.m., an unidentified man who was armed robbed the OnPoint Community Credit Union on 19753 Highway 213. After the robbery, he ran away from the scene.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the man. No one in the credit union was injured, Oregon City police said.

The suspect was described as a white man around 50-60 years old and around 5′6 -5′10″ tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants and a black beanie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

