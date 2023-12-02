Police: Unidentified man in Oregon City ‘armed and dangerous’

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police asked for the publics help in identifying a man who robbed a credit union in Oregon City on Friday.

Around 1 p.m., an unidentified man who was armed robbed the OnPoint Community Credit Union on 19753 Highway 213. After the robbery, he ran away from the scene.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the man. No one in the credit union was injured, Oregon City police said.

The suspect was described as a white man around 50-60 years old and around 5′6 -5′10″ tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants and a black beanie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.