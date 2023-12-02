Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Timberline opening amid winter weather advisory

The snow is falling on Mount Hood, as a winter weather advisory was underway for some parts of the region Friday.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) - The snow is falling on Mount Hood, as a winter weather advisory was underway for some parts of the region Friday.

With that snow comes skiing, and Timberline opens for the season Saturday.

Hillary and John Currier said they have a friend in town and made their way up to Timberline Lodge from Portland.

“We decided to show him the snow instead of rain,” Hillary said. “Doing something that you don’t get to do in Portland,” John added. We’ve got our season passes right on our hips here, and we’ve got snow now. We’re ready.”

See Also: First Alert Weather Day Sunday; “Pineapple Express” will slam region with heavy rain

FOX 12 cameras caught several people making their way into the lodge to escape the snowy conditions and inside, by a fire, were a group of friends eager to hit the slopes.

“I love everything about it,” Ash Krier said. “It’s the adrenaline rush when the cold hits your face and ice buildup in your hair,” she laughed, “fall into some fresh powder.”

Krier is excited for what the season will bring to her life, like “getting to know the community on the mountain, and the mountain. All of it.”

Timberline said the season starts Saturday and lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thora
Toddler found wandering next to road after man steals car in Portland
Magdalene “Moon” Bryce.
Body of missing 15-year-old found in Willamette River
Troopers with rescued puppies
Oregon troopers rescue 25 abandoned dogs from stolen U-Haul; 2 arrested
File - Downtown Portland
Mayor Wheeler urges employers to bring workers back to downtown Portland
Burglary suspect in custody after standoff at Lake Oswego home
Burglary suspect in custody after standoff at Lake Oswego home

Latest News

FILE
Portland man arrested after teen girl dies from fentanyl overdose
A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday and is facing federal charges connected to the...
Portland man arrested after teen girl dies from fentanyl overdose
Caprice Massey was sworn in as Washington County’s first female sheriff on Friday.
Washington County’s first female sheriff sworn in
A burglary suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff at a home in Lake Oswego on...
Burglary suspect in custody after standoff at Lake Oswego home
FILE - Protest in support of Derrick Clark, who was shot and killed by law enforcement...
Lawsuit: Man shot, killed by officers in Clackamas County was denied aid; Body mocked, mutilated