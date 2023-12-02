Timberline opening amid winter weather advisory

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) - The snow is falling on Mount Hood, as a winter weather advisory was underway for some parts of the region Friday.

With that snow comes skiing, and Timberline opens for the season Saturday.

Hillary and John Currier said they have a friend in town and made their way up to Timberline Lodge from Portland.

“We decided to show him the snow instead of rain,” Hillary said. “Doing something that you don’t get to do in Portland,” John added. We’ve got our season passes right on our hips here, and we’ve got snow now. We’re ready.”

FOX 12 cameras caught several people making their way into the lodge to escape the snowy conditions and inside, by a fire, were a group of friends eager to hit the slopes.

“I love everything about it,” Ash Krier said. “It’s the adrenaline rush when the cold hits your face and ice buildup in your hair,” she laughed, “fall into some fresh powder.”

Krier is excited for what the season will bring to her life, like “getting to know the community on the mountain, and the mountain. All of it.”

Timberline said the season starts Saturday and lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

