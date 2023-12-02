Washington County’s first female sheriff sworn in

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Caprice Massey was sworn in as Washington County’s first female sheriff on Friday.

Massey is replacing Pat Garrett who retired from the role of sheriff after 12 years.

Massey began her career at the sheriff’s office in 2004 as a corrections deputy, rising through the ranks to become the undersheriff.

After being sworn in, she thanked everyone who helped her get to the new position.

“I am immensely honored by the trust that the board of county commissioners, the dedicated professionals of the sheriff’s office, and my dear family and friends and colleagues have placed in me,” Massey said.

Massey said she is committed to leading with humility, compassion and a steadfast commitment to everyone she is sworn to protect.

