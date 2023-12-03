Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A California family say their 28-year-old daughter went missing a week ago in Portland, a few months after she moved to the area.

Wilma Acosta’s family and some of her friends spent Saturday hanging up missing fliers around Old Town near where she was last seen.

Manny Luna-Medel is one of Acosta’s childhood friends who was in town visiting her last weekend. He says they went out late Saturday and she never came home.

“The whole weekend we were here we were going out, celebrating and then that night there was a game plan for her and when I woke up at 7 a.m. and she wasn’t home, that’s when I knew something wasn’t adding up.”

Luna-Medel says he tracked her phone first thing Sunday morning and found it along the waterfront near the Japanese American Historical Plaza, but she was nowhere to be found.

“I starting yelling at, yelling her name and I started talking to people who were running saying hey do you see her?” Luna-Medel said. “This isn’t like her, like she’s communicative, she’s happy. We were supposed to have breakfast before we leave.”

28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family. (Family of Wilma Acosta)

They were holding out hope she’d turn up, but then she missed work, which family and coworkers say is completely unlike her.

She just moved to Portland in the last couple of months for a job at Kaiser Permanente.

Ashley Hernandez, a coworker, said Acosta was excited about her move to Portland.

“This was a dream for her,” Hernandez said. “She was very happy to be in this city and it’s just very sad and disappointing that this is her experience, and this is what happened to her.”

Acosta is about 5-feet, 5-inches tall. She has black hair and several tattoos including an “X” on her right knee and a deer on her left knee. She was last seen wearing a black coat and jeans.

Her family is asking anyone with surveillance video in the area to turn the footage over to police, hoping it might show what happened to Acosta that night. And they ask that anyone who might’ve seen anything to call Portland police.

“Please, we just want her home safe,” Luna-Medel said. “Just communicate that, communicate with the police. We just want her home.”

