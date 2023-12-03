First Alert Weather Day for this morning

PDX ended yesterday with nearly 1″ of rain. We had light rain the last several hours with about .07″ so far today. Models show more than an inch in Portland and south through Salem. There could be 2″+ along the coast before the day ends. The wind is not as strong this morning, but I expect it to pick up around 9 am. The strongest winds will be in Eugene around the mid-30 mph range and lighten up as you move closer to the metro around the mid-20s. The same applies to the coast, around 30 mph in Newport to the low 30s in Astoria.

Around 2 pm the rain will begin to back off for the coast, valley, and metro area. By the time we get to 5 pm for the Cascades. The next round will pick back up early tomorrow morning and be scattered throughout the day. Tuesday will feature the next round. This one looks more consistent and could last through the entire day.

