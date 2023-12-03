Around the House NW
FOX 12 Les Schwab Toy Drive warms up Winterhawks’ night at Veterans’ Coliseum

By Nick Krupke
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:27 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The FOX 12 Les Schwab Toy Drive warmed up the night around the ice rink with the Portland Winterhawks at the Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum Saturday.

The goal was to net more than 3,000 toys - the record set last December.

“It’s really become a tradition after all of these years of the partnership of people coming up and they really look forward to these games,” said Tony Tautfest with Les Schwab Tire Center.

LEARN MORE: FOX 12 Les Schwab Toy Drive

No gift to give at the door? Hawk fans could also pay, collect and donate on the Coliseum concourse.

“We love giving to kids that are underprivileged and being able to provide for them the toys that they can’t have so the toy drive is awesome,” said one Winterhawks fan. “Maybe they’ll get a good Christmas this year.”

The holiday cheer continues with the Winterhawks’ 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss, scheduled for next Saturday night with a 6 p.m. start. Tom-A-Hawk here will ask you, please bring a stuffed piece of fluff and chuck it on the ice after Portland’s first goal. It’s for the kids – so maybe they’ll score just 50-seconds in like on this night at the Coliseum.

“I feel very blessed, I feel very fortunate to actually be able to give back to my community,” said a Winterhawks fan.

