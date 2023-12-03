Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Pets rescued from Vancouver shop fire

Pets rescued from small shop fire in Vancouver
Pets rescued from small shop fire in Vancouver(Vancouver Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:30 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - No one was injured in a Vancouver shop fire on Saturday, including the shop pets.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Vancouver Fire Department was called out to a shop fire at 20718 Northeast 83 Street.

While crews were on the way, people called in to report flames and black smoke could be seen from the back of the building and the owners were working on getting their dogs out.

The first crews arrived to find a small shop with fire from the back of the building. Due to the location of the building and lack of fire hydrants, firefighters had to use water trucks.

Eventually crews were able to make it inside the shop to ensure all pets were out and that the fire was extinguished.

Thanks to the quick thinking of the homeowners and speed of the fire department, no pets or people were injured.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Baker, 16, missing from Oregon City
Oregon City police searching for missing 16-year-old
FILE - Protest in support of Derrick Clark, who was shot and killed by law enforcement...
Lawsuit: Man shot, killed by officers in Clackamas County was denied aid; Body mocked, mutilated
Person hit in Vancouver
Person hit, killed by car near Hwy 99 in Vancouver
Unidentified man robs credit union in Oregon City
Police: Unidentified man in Oregon City ‘armed and dangerous’
Wx Blog
First Alert Weather Day Sunday; local flooding is POSSIBLE, but not guaranteed

Latest News

28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week
A California family say their 28-year-old daughter went missing a week ago in Portland, a few...
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week
People in the Portland area woke up to downed trees and power outages Saturday morning.
Portlanders wake to downed trees, power outages
A person was hit and killed by a car in Vancouver near Highway 99.
Person hit, killed by car near Hwy 99 in Vancouver