Pets rescued from Vancouver shop fire

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - No one was injured in a Vancouver shop fire on Saturday, including the shop pets.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Vancouver Fire Department was called out to a shop fire at 20718 Northeast 83 Street.

While crews were on the way, people called in to report flames and black smoke could be seen from the back of the building and the owners were working on getting their dogs out.

The first crews arrived to find a small shop with fire from the back of the building. Due to the location of the building and lack of fire hydrants, firefighters had to use water trucks.

Eventually crews were able to make it inside the shop to ensure all pets were out and that the fire was extinguished.

Thanks to the quick thinking of the homeowners and speed of the fire department, no pets or people were injured.

