Report of hazardous gas briefly closes WinCo Foods in Beaverton

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - The report of a gas leak temporarily closed a Beaverton WinCo Foods grocery store Saturday, but Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews found no evidence of hazardous chemicals, according to a TVF&R spokesperson.

Just after noon, crews responded to the grocery store at 3025 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard after the report of a hazardous materials leak.

The store was closed and evacuated as crews used gas monitoring devices, but were unable to “locate a source, product, or anything abnormal,” the spokesperson said.

The store reopened Saturday after crews confirmed there was no danger.

No further information is available at this time.

