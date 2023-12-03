Around the House NW
Very wet and gusty Sunday morning

Heaviest rainfall in mountains and South Willamette Valley
By Camila Orti
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:28 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a wet day, with most of our rainfall coming down this morning. Rainfall totals around the Portland metro area so far (as of 6 p.m.) are in the .50″ to .90″ range.

After a bit of a lull during the daylight hours, rain is once again showing up on radar and it’s going to be a very rainy night. We could see an inch of rain accumulate while we sleep tonight, but models have backed off the rain totals for Portland and areas to our north. Most models are now predicting PDX will see around 1.00″ to 1.25″ in the next 24 hours, while the South Willamette Valley gets juicier totals. Eugene, for example, could still get 2+ inches. What changed from last night is the positioning of the atmospheric river, which you can imagine is like a fire hose. It has slipped a bit further south since last night’s model runs.

It’ll still be breezy Sunday morning, but model forecasts have also slightly backed off peak wind gusts, indicating a few spots in the valley could notch some 30 to 35 MPH gusts, but we likely won’t be as windy here in Portland.

We know it’s going to be a very wet start to the day, but localized flooding in the Portland metro area is less likely with an inch of rain. Areas around Salem and to the south could still be at risk for some flooded creeks and streams, so we’ll keep Sunday morning as a First Alert Weather Day in case people are traveling south. Areas in the Coast Range and Cascades could get 4 inches of rain from this system, so folks in those areas should also be extra diligent Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon looks calmer and drier, with a few showers lingering to the southeast. Monday will be a gray, drippy day, but the bulk of the heavy rain will miss us to the north. As the atmospheric river shifts southward, we’ll get hit with steadier rain again on Tuesday. In fact, some models are hinting that Tuesday could be the wetter day for us in Portland- putting our rain totals in the 1.25″ to 2.00″ range. Temperatures will remain very mild, right around 60 degrees.

Showers will persist through Thursday and possibly part of Friday before we dry out next weekend as a weak ridging pattern settles in.

7 day
7 day(7 day)

