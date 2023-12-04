Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham

1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person has died and two are injured after a shooting in Gresham on Sunday afternoon, according to the Gresham Police Dept.

Just after 4 p.m., police responded to the report of a disturbance in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and a third person who was also “injured during the disturbance,” police said.

During the initial response, more than 20 police and 10 medical units were at the scene to investigate and help the victims.

All three injured people were taken to a local hospital, where one of the gunshot victims died.

SEE ALSO: Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies

Police have not released any suspect information, but a spokesperson said there is no danger to the community.

People who live near the scene said they stayed indoors after they heard nearby gunshots in broad daylight.

“Gunshots,” said Ahmed Hassan. “Usually, here in Gresham, it’s usually just normal.”

Investigators taped off the area between the CSL Plasma parking lot and the Glen East apartment complex.

“It’s a big presence here close to where I live,” Hassan said. “Saw there was a big police presence, first time I’ve seen it this close.”

About 20 police units along with at least 10 medical units responded to the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street in Gresham on Sunday.

Police said they believe there were multiple witnesses “to the events that led up to the shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

This is a developing story and updates will be added when available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week
Landon Baker, 16, missing from Oregon City
Oregon City police searching for missing 16-year-old
Wx Blog
First Alert Weather Day Sunday; local flooding is POSSIBLE, but not guaranteed
FILE - Protest in support of Derrick Clark, who was shot and killed by law enforcement...
Lawsuit: Man shot, killed by officers in Clackamas County was denied aid; Body mocked, mutilated

Latest News

5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Gresham firefighters, police and members of other public agencies honored a firefighter who...
Gresham fire crews, police honor fallen firefighter
More than one hundred people gathered in southwest Portland on the first training day for the...
100s begin training for 12th annual Providence Heart to Start run in SW Portland
About 20 police units along with at least 10 medical units responded to the area of Northeast...
Breaking Report: Shots fired in Gresham; More than 20 police, 10 medical units respond