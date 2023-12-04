1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person has died and two are injured after a shooting in Gresham on Sunday afternoon, according to the Gresham Police Dept.

Just after 4 p.m., police responded to the report of a disturbance in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and a third person who was also “injured during the disturbance,” police said.

During the initial response, more than 20 police and 10 medical units were at the scene to investigate and help the victims.

All three injured people were taken to a local hospital, where one of the gunshot victims died.

Police have not released any suspect information, but a spokesperson said there is no danger to the community.

People who live near the scene said they stayed indoors after they heard nearby gunshots in broad daylight.

“Gunshots,” said Ahmed Hassan. “Usually, here in Gresham, it’s usually just normal.”

Investigators taped off the area between the CSL Plasma parking lot and the Glen East apartment complex.

“It’s a big presence here close to where I live,” Hassan said. “Saw there was a big police presence, first time I’ve seen it this close.”

About 20 police units along with at least 10 medical units responded to the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street in Gresham on Sunday.

Police said they believe there were multiple witnesses “to the events that led up to the shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

This is a developing story and updates will be added when available.

