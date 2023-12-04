Around the House NW
100s begin training for 12th annual Providence Heart to Start run in SW Portland

More than one hundred people gathered in southwest Portland on the first training day for the 12th annual Providence Heart to Start run on Saturday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Dec. 3, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than one hundred people gathered in southwest Portland on the first training day for the 12th annual Providence Heart to Start run on Saturday morning.

This is a free 12-week program at the Catlin Gabel School track to help people move toward their fitness goals.

Participants meet every Saturday at 9 a.m. with Providence Cardiologist James Beckerman.

“Heart to Start was built upon the idea that if we could get people to arrive at the same starting line, we could provide them with the support and the community to take them across the finish line,” Beckerman said. “And I think that along the way we never could’ve realized how big and how special that community would’ve grown to be.”

Heart to Start’s goal event is set for Feb. 17, 2024 at Cook Park and will include a 5K, 10K and kid’s dash.

