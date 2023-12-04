100s begin training for 12th annual Providence Heart to Start run in SW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than one hundred people gathered in southwest Portland on the first training day for the 12th annual Providence Heart to Start run on Saturday morning.

This is a free 12-week program at the Catlin Gabel School track to help people move toward their fitness goals.

SEE ALSO: Washington County’s first female sheriff sworn in

Participants meet every Saturday at 9 a.m. with Providence Cardiologist James Beckerman.

“Heart to Start was built upon the idea that if we could get people to arrive at the same starting line, we could provide them with the support and the community to take them across the finish line,” Beckerman said. “And I think that along the way we never could’ve realized how big and how special that community would’ve grown to be.”

Heart to Start’s goal event is set for Feb. 17, 2024 at Cook Park and will include a 5K, 10K and kid’s dash.

Follow this link to learn more about this and other Providence programs.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.