Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A 3-year-old died after suffering fatal injuries in a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday in Alabama, according to officials.

The Dothan Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle crash with injuries around 2:00 p.m.

According to police, a Dodge Ram was exiting private property when a Freightliner collided with it, causing both vehicles to cross the median into the oncoming lane.

Debris from the crash hit a Mazda three and caused minor damage.

At the time of the crash, there were two occupants in the Ram. Both were injured, and the passenger, identified as 3-year-old Tristan McGowan, was ejected from the vehicle.

Both of the occupants were taken to a local hospital, and Tristan was flown to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Saturday.

The Dothan Police Department said it expresses its deepest condolences to the McGowan family and all other parties involved in the crash.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week
Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies
Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for this morning

Latest News

KPTV File Image
78-year-old bicyclist dies in crash with car near Sherwood
Dan Ryan.
Commissioner Dan Ryan won’t run for Portland Mayor in 2024
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge 18-year-old...
Woman accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and had robbed a bank in Ohio.
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Jen Trejo holds a photo of her son Christopher as she is comforted outside the Supreme Court...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake