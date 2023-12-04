5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver.

Around the House NW
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Five members of a family were found dead Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide in northeast Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 11500 block of Northeast 92rd Street in the Orchards Neighborhood on a welfare check request.

A person had reported receiving a text message from one of the family members that said they had “harmed others” at the house, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, they tried to contact the people inside the house but did not get a response. Because of the report of possible harm to others and a possible firearm in the house, deputies requested backup from a tactical team.

Using a flying drone, deputies determined several people looked like they were dead inside. At that point, tactical teams and emergency medics entered the house and found five people dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the deaths appeared to be murder-suicide with a firearm, with the suspect dead along with four of their family members.

While the investigation is ongoing, deputies said they do not believe there is any danger to the community.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

