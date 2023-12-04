Around the House NW
78-year-old bicyclist dies in crash with car near Sherwood

KPTV File Image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist was killed last month after being hit by a driver near Sherwood, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Nov. 20, just after 11:30 a.m., deputies were called out to a crash near the 17000 block of Southwest Roy Rogers Road. The sheriff’s office says a driver of a 2013 Mazda MZ5 called 911 to report they had just hit a bicyclist in the roadway.

The sheriff’s office says a witness stopped and began performing life-saving efforts on the bicyclist, identified as 78-year-old Dana Deardorff. Sadly, Deardorff did not survive.

The driver of the Mazda stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned the driver of the Mazda was southbound on SW Roy Rogers Road when Deardorff veered across lanes of travel from the northbound side. The driver of the Mazda reported they were unable to stop before they crashed. Impairment does not appear to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is asked to contact the sheriff’s office through non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 and reference case number 50-23-17393.

