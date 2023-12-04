Commissioner Dan Ryan won’t run for Portland Mayor in 2024

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan is making it clear he won’t run for mayor in 2024.

The announcement comes ahead of next year’s election which will see a new Portland mayor and 12 new city councilors elected. This will also be the first election in Portland with a new government structure as the city transitions from a commissioner-based government to a 12-member city council elected by district.

“Portland and the State of Oregon are my heart, and my work is not complete. While the role of Mayor was appealing and I am well-suited for the role, I decided a fourth city-wide campaign in three years is not my passion at this time,” Ryan said in a release Monday.

Ryan did emphasize he hasn’t ruled out a future in politics, however, saying he will decide his next move by late January.

According to the city’s official website, only two candidates have declared intent to run in the 2024 mayoral election – current Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps and Youth Essentials Coordinator Durrell Kinsey Bey. Mayor Ted Wheeler has confirmed he also won’t be in the race.

The next mayor of Portland will be elected when votes are collected Nov. 5, 2024.

