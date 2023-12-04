Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Commissioner Dan Ryan won’t run for Portland Mayor in 2024

Dan Ryan.
Dan Ryan.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan is making it clear he won’t run for mayor in 2024.

The announcement comes ahead of next year’s election which will see a new Portland mayor and 12 new city councilors elected. This will also be the first election in Portland with a new government structure as the city transitions from a commissioner-based government to a 12-member city council elected by district.

“Portland and the State of Oregon are my heart, and my work is not complete. While the role of Mayor was appealing and I am well-suited for the role, I decided a fourth city-wide campaign in three years is not my passion at this time,” Ryan said in a release Monday.

SEE ALSO: Portland area group helping, connecting Afghan refugees celebrates nonprofit launch

Ryan did emphasize he hasn’t ruled out a future in politics, however, saying he will decide his next move by late January.

According to the city’s official website, only two candidates have declared intent to run in the 2024 mayoral election – current Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps and Youth Essentials Coordinator Durrell Kinsey Bey. Mayor Ted Wheeler has confirmed he also won’t be in the race.

The next mayor of Portland will be elected when votes are collected Nov. 5, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week
Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies
Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for this morning

Latest News

KPTV File Image
78-year-old bicyclist dies in crash with car near Sherwood
A person was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after they were hit by a driver on...
Person seriously hurt after being hit by driver on southbound I-5 in Portland
Multiple crews are searching Johnson Creek in Milwaukie after someone reported seeing a person...
Crews respond to possible water rescue along Johnson Creek
Johnson Creek near Tacoma Overpass. This is part of the search area of this incident.
Crews respond to possible water rescue along Johnson Creek